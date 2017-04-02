 BREAKING: Bally evicted from Big Brother Naija | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
BREAKING: Bally evicted from Big Brother Naija

Bally has been evicted!

Four housemates were put up for eviction this week, the last eviction before the end of the show which has been exciting all along.


The housemates put up for eviction include Bally, T-Boss, Debbie-Rise and Marvis.After the voting, has been evicted at the live show that held tonight.

Bally has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

