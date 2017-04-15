Amnesty International has stated that Boko Haram insurgents are still abducting more Nigerian women and girls.The group said much works needed to be done to prevent the sect members from further kidnapping of Nigerians.In a statement on Friday, Makmid Kamara, interim country director of Amnesty International, said it was sad that many abductions have gone behind the camera.While showing solidarity with #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) movement on the third anniversary of Chibok abductions, Kamara called on the federal government to ensure that all abductees are accounted for and their families were given update.“Boko Haram continues to abduct women, girls and young men who are often then subjected to horrific abuses, including rape, beatings and being forced into suicide bombing missions.“Sadly, many such abductions go unnoticed and unreported by the media. This has left many parents and relatives without any hope of being reunited with their loved ones“These appalling abductions and other attacks, some of which constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, are carried out by Boko Haram on an almost daily basis. They must stop.“Today we remember and lend solidarity to the families of the Chibok girls as well as the thousands of other women, girls and men abducted, killed or displaced by Boko Haram.“The Nigerian government is making progress in recapturing territory held by Boko Haram but more needs to be done to prevent further abductions, bomb attacks and provide proper support to all those who have already been rescued or escaped Boko Haram captivity.“This bloody Boko Haram insurgency and the security forces’ efforts to end it, has displaced more than two million people across the north-east and brought many to the brink of starvation. It is vital for the Nigerian people that those responsible for atrocities in the conflict are brought to justice.”Recall that on April 14, 2014, 276 girls were whisked away from Government Secondary School, Chibok in Borno state.While 57 of the girls have escaped, three have been found, 21 released and 195 are still missing.