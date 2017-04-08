Boko Haram releases new video mocks African Special Forces 11:18 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email The Boko Haram insurgent group has released a new video showing its attack on African Forces and the seizure of some war equipment. The lead insurgent who spoke in a mixture of Hausa, Arabic and French mocked the Cameroonian soldiers especially and added that they were cowards. See Video: Share to:
