The police and other security agencies have tightened security around all the foreign missions in the country with the deployment of more regular and undercover operatives.This followed a plot by some Boko Haram elements to bomb the United States embassy, United Kingdom High Commission and other western interests in the Federal Capital Territory.The plot was foiled by the Department of State Services in March, 2017 and five suspects were also arrested in connection with the incident.Findings by our correspondent indicated that the police which had special diplomatic security unit for the foreign missions, had deployed additional men to protect the embassies and consulates across the country.A source explained that many undercover agents had also been embedded in the security units to strengthen the police teams in place.The source said, “In addition to the regular personnel providing security for the missions, more operatives have been deployed to beef up the security and ensure that the embassies and consulates are impregnable.”He added, “The casual observer may not notice any change in the security architecture of the missions, but I can tell you that we have further fortified the embassies and other critical infrastructure to discourage attacks by criminal elements.”The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, confirmed the development, but added that the security around the missions was heightened before the DSS foiled the alleged terror plot.“Even before the DSS said it foiled the alleged plot, they (policemen) had been on red alert and we had done adequate and elaborate deployment, the security around the embassies had been beefed up throughout the country. The IG had directed the personnel and the commanding officer responsible for deployment of the men to ensure that adequate personnel were deployed and supervised,” he explained.Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police has directed Assistant Inspectors -General of Police in charge of Zonal commands and Commissioners of Police nationwide to be on ground throughout the Easter celebration to supervise and implement the robust security arrangements.He also ordered a massive deployment of police personnel throughout the country for crime prevention and control during the celebration.Moshood in a statement said the personnel deployment would cover places of worship, recreation centres, and venues of celebration, other public places and private facilities.“Consistent surveillance, intelligence gathering and continuous raid of criminal hideouts, black spots, flash/ vulnerable points are already ongoing and will be sustained throughout the period,” he stated.The police said vehicular and foot patrols and adequate visibility policing would also be done to guarantee safety of lives and property throughout the period.The Force urged the public to cooperate with the personnel of the Police Highway patrol teams, the Special Anti-robbery Squads and other police units deployed to prevent crime on the highways and major roads across the country.