President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the war against Boko Haram insurgency in the North East is not over until the remaining Chibok girls are found and returned to their parents.Buhari said this while inducting two newly purchased Russian Mi-35M attack helicopters, at the Nigerian Air Force 53rd Anniversary celebration in Makurdi, Benue State on Saturday.The President who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, explained that the attack helicopters would help in combating security challenges in the country’s troubled zones.“I have always said that we cannot consider the war against insurgency to be won until the remaining Chibok girls are found and delivered to their parents.“We must realise that the NAF has played some crucial roles in the counter-insurgency efforts in the northeast. I urge the airmen and officers to consolidate on their efforts and protect our national security.“And the government is fully committed to fulfilling this objective as soon as possible. Accordingly, the two new Russian fighter helicopters, which are being inducted into the NAF inventory today (Saturday), is to enhance the search for these girls, and the other abductees of the insurgents.“Since its establishment in 1964, the air force has lived up to the deployment of air power to defend the territorial sovereignty of the country, and we have been able to rescue most of the towns and villages, hitherto violated by the Boko Haram insurgents,” he said.