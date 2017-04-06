Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Maiduguri, Most Rev. Oliver Dashe, has stated that some influential and selfish Nigerians are funding the Boko Haram sect.He added that Boko Haram is an offshoot of corruption.Dashe said this in a chat with journalists in Maiduguri yesterday.The cleric lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the successes recorded so far in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram in the North East.Dashe also lauded the military for restoring peace to the region.He, however, urged security agents to intensify efforts to rid pockets of activities of the insurgents as indicated by cases of suicide bombings.He said that the Christian community in the state suffered heavy loses due to the crisis and called for help from government.Dashe called for the involvement of Christian bodies in the rebuilding plan of the North East.“The plan for the rebuilding the North-East should involve the church; if the church has been part of assisting the victims of insurgency, it should equally be involved in the rebuilding plan.“The Federal Government should get the church involved in the efforts at reconstruction”, he said.