Nigeria’s first female vice-chancellor, Grace Alele-Williams has lambasted the Nigerian army for allegedly toying with the rest of the Chibok girls in Boko Haram's den.According to the former University of Benin VC, Boko Haram insurgents have sophisticated weapons than the Nigerian military.“The story of the Chibok girls nowadays is now something that has become a game. We are more interested in other things,” she said at the 3rd anniversary of the abduction on Friday.“Our troops are not using correct arms. I am told that we have arms that are less powerful than those used by the insurgents.“Many of our soldiers have gone to other parts of West Africa. We see that we have very good soldiers who can work out things in other places, but why are the less powerful ones sent to rescue Chibok girls?“Why can’t they send well-equipped soldiers to go out and bring back our girls and clean the hearts of their weeping mothers.”She added that the army leadership are lazy.“We have an army where directors and those who give orders sit back in Abuja and send less powerful ones who to the field,” she said.“We even make pacts with other African countries and say we are going to do this and that but we have not been able to do so, which makes us a laughing stock.”