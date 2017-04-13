One of the members of defunct music group, 'Plantashun Boiz', Blackface, who has been angry with 2face Idibia, few hours ago, took to his instagram page to lambast the singer. In his rant, he claimed that if not because of him, 2face would not have had a big hit.
He also accused 2face of stealing his song “let somebody love you”. This is not the first time the duo will have issues concerning song ownership.
The dancehall act who is better known for his outburst at 2face than his songs further accused 2face Idibia of sabotaging his career, slander, and back-biting.
See his post and listen to the song and tell us what you think.
Now for the record #2faceidibia if I didn't work with you @official2baba in #plantashunboiz and asked you sing one of the quickest song I ever I wrote #africanqueen you wouldn't have had a #bighit as it is termed and next to that is my song #letsomebodyloveyou you sang without my permission and your manager @efeomorogbe published it illegally which we will get to the bottom of...its been me all the time giving you sleepiness nights as you know am a hard knock to crack,all i did was help you you tufaced being...off the artists i worked with why I have a problem with only you?because you're a lazy artist despite all your gifts and when you found out I was making new artists famous and i was improving vocally you got jealous and planned the industry to sabotage me and you kept making music about it like one of ur lines said "dem never know wetin wan hit dem them" wan follow them" because you and your #creepyagents planned it all..and you said so much in many of ur other songs...the truth is you're the one filled with hate and envy...and you know it..that's why I named you #2face OK. what's the name of that club you guys had the meeting again?you killed plantashun boiz because of your tuface nature and same way you wanted doing a protest for your pocket and it was wrong timing..I saved you cause you for dey for jail but you never grateful but pained over someone growing and development hence una plan make dem no gimme show...well 8years of sabotage and am still here and am still inspiring you and for that even if you hate me you should still be thankful to me still.... #BFN
