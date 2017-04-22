

One of the finalist of Big Brother Naija 2017 TV reality show, Bisola was always mixed in some sort of controversy while in the house. Her romance with ThinTallTony garnered mixed reactions on Social media, with many condemning the mother of one about her frolicking with the tall housemate.

Then, from TTT, she went on a brief fling with Bally.

The ONE ambassador Bisola in a hilarious video has revealed her mother’s reaction to her many controversial moments in the Big Brother Naija house. In an Instagram video, she said:



