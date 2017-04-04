Bring Back Our Girls convener and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to report of 11Million votes cast for housemates of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show, who were put up for eviction last week.
The Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show is really the biggest thing happening in Nigeria right now, as fans of the top 5 housemates are employing different strategies, to make Nigerians vote for their favourite housemate.
Just as TBoss' fans gave Unilag students free recharge cards to vote for the housemate, a fan of Efe, has taken to Instagram to disclose that she will continue crying "out to the world" if Nigerians don't vote for Efe, whose is perceived to be Nigerians favourite among the housemates.
This is coming after a massive rally was organized for Efe, in some cities in Nigeria yesterday.
Here's what she wrote;
"#tagteamEFE based on logistics vote efeeeeeeee..........if not I will keep crying out to the world we need your vote"
