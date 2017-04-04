The Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show is really the biggest thing happening in Nigeria right now, as fans of the top 5 housemates are employing different strategies, to make Nigerians vote for their favourite housemate.





Just as TBoss' fans gave Unilag students free recharge cards to vote for the housemate, a fan of Efe, has taken to Instagram to disclose that she will continue crying "out to the world" if Nigerians don't vote for Efe, whose is perceived to be Nigerians favourite among the housemates.