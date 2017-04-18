The top three finalists of the just concluded Big Brother House; Efe, Bisola and Tboss were gifted with plots of land courtesy of Tonto Dikeh’s estranged hubby, Olakunle Churchill who is the chairman of Big Church Group.





The plots of land which are part of the properties of King Andrea Realtors was presented to the top three finalists with a certificate of landed property on Sunday, April 16, 2017 in Ikoyi, Lagos





A very excited Efe Ejeba who could not believe it thanked Churchill saying,

'’Can this be real? I'm truly blown away by this show of love and kindness. We are so grateful.... thank you so much sir, who I be to get land for Abuja?”

The presentation ceremony also had in attendance Praiz who is the Big Church Foundation ambassador.



