Few days to the end of the Big Brother show, an online report surfaced claiming that Bisola, a finalist on the show, was abandoned by her husband at the altar.

But in a chat with Saturday Beats, she debunked the rumour.

She said, “I have never been married and I have never been to the altar.”

The finalist who also doubles as a singer and an actress spoke on relationship, hinting that she is not in one at the moment but that is not her priority. In her words, she said that it was not something she would like to force.





“A relationship would come when the time is right and there are certain things that you do not force. I would not bother myself with a relationship because my main aim is to be successful and take care of my family very well. That alone is a good driving force, along the line, it would come. Are you telling me that successful people do not find love? They do, even when they are really successful. I would not force it because it is not something I would force. It is going to be a gentle and slow process,” she said.





Even with her romance in the house with TTT who she never knew was married, the actress was quick to say that she would always be open to work with TTT.

“There is no bad blood between Thin Tall Tony and I but I have to respect the institution of holy matrimony. I did not know that he was married, I found out when we left the house and I have to respect his wife. If there is work to do, we would attack it professionally. I went into the house to have fun and not to brew a relationship. TTT and I would be friends outside the show but I am not looking for a relationship from him,” Bisola said.





The singer who has yet to attend a tertiary institution, told Saturday Beats about her plans for school.

She added that even though she did not win the price money or SUV, she is still a winner adding that she always knew that Efe would be the winner of the show.



