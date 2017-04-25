



Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has praised the granting of bail to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.Fani-Kayode, who stormed the courtroom alongside the Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, said he is glad Nnamdi Kanu was granted bail.“My wife, security details and I were barred from entering the courtroom when we tried to show solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu.“Glad he got bail!”, he tweeted.Fani-Kayode, who is equally facing criminal charges the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him, upon his arrival at the court to face his trial, sought entrance into the sister court handing Kanu’s case to show solidarity.