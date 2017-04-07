According to a new report about social media reach by D'Marie Analytics, Queen Bey is the most valuable celebrity on social media.

Apparently a single post from the "Lemonade" singer is worth more than $1 million worth of advertising value.This means Beyonce is the 22nd most followed personality online.







Though that distinction doesn’t actually relate to her cumulative number of followers, though, instead, according to D'Marie, it has more to do with the authenticity of her content.





The star's value was determined using an algorithm that measures 56 metrics across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram , Those metrics did include the follower count, but they also encompassed reach, engagement, click-through, and action conversions.



