To celebrate her 9th wedding anniversary with rapper/mogul husband, Jay Z, award-winning singer, Beyoncé released a very emotional/crazy in love video of her relationship with him. She shared the video with Tidal subscribers and fans on her IG page.

The title of the music video is “Die With You,” which is an ode to how much she loves Jay Z. The video features a lot of beautiful family moments with their daughter, Blue Ivy.

Jay Z and Beyoncé who are blessed with a daughter got married on April 4th 2008 and are expecting a set of twins.

