The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has said Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade is the party’s best performing governor.Sheriff spoke yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, when he led the party’s leadership on a visit to the governor at the Government House.The PDP chairman, who said he had visited Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi before arriving Cross River, stressed that “if I am asked who is the number one governor, I will say Ben Ayade”.He added: “You (Ayade) have worked and your people have attested to that. Nigerians outside your state have also attested to that. Vanguard is a first generation newspaper, and if it gives you an award, you know that it is an award purely on merit. Therefore, I am very proud that our digital governor is not only digital but Number One governor in terms of performance.”The national chairman urged the governor not to rest on his oars, saying: “I want to encourage you to continue to do more for the people of Cross River. In so doing, 2019 will be an easy ride for you. The party will be with you and there will be no challenge and no vacancy in Cross River State.”Sheriff hailed Ayade for appointing an indigene of Kano State as his Special Adviser on Non-Indigenes Matters.The PDP chairman noted that by the appointment, the governor had set the pace that pleased the Hausa across the country.