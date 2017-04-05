



Chris Ubosi, the chairman of Megaletrics owners of Beat FM, Classic Fm and Naija Fm is today celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife, Ijeoma.The 50-year-old entrepreneur and his wife are blessed with 3 kids.In his anniversary message to his wife, he wrote, '20 years ago, full of smiles, Ijeoma Ubosi and I got married. Today, by HIS Grace, my (obviously) better half's love and 3 wonderful kids later, there's still so much smiling and joy between us. I am deeply grateful. Thank you dearest Ije. Happy 20th Anniversary and Here's to the next 50years. Thanks to all of you who have journeyed with us. The Almighty God will meet you all at your points of need'.