Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu a.k.a TBoss, has disclosed that she doesn't know what she did on the show, that made people hate her so much. The housemate who said this in an interview at Cool FM's studio, revealed that the “hatred” started from the house and also got to viewers at home.





“ I had no idea, it was after I came out of the house that I knew how unliked I was. I

think that hatred for me started from the house and it spilled from the house outside.



