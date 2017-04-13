Afrobeat musician and youngest son of afrobeat legend Fela, Seun Kuti has condemned the reality TV show saying it added no value in any form on the lives of Nigerians but has rather highlighted our love for senseless consumerism.
He said; “I believe that the fact someone from the Niger Delta won the BBA nonsense is very accurate.”
“I mean what other region has been fu*ked by international extractors more?” “While the majority jubilates when one of them is given peanuts in corrupt returns for their suffering.”
He further added, “Someone has won but the nation stays losing! Another big L for Nigeria and I don’t mean the late talent.”
“When Big Brother’s celebration of senseless consumerism and misdirection gets more young people voting than our national elections and candidates, we just need to raise better people, shikena!!
" I mean I thought we Fela kids were the ‘no do wells’ and the uncouth! How come we care so much?”“Re-evaluate yourself. What have you learnt in the past 90 days that you couldn’t have learnt just paying attention to your own life?”
