Former Big Brother Naija housemate and Imo State indigene, Uriel Ngozi Oputa in tears took to her IG page last week to plead with herstate government to organize a homecoming party for her just like other housemates, Marvis, Kemen, Efe and Bisola who were given heroic welcome at home.

According to her, despite her accent, she is still proud of her roots. Well, after her outcry, Uriel has now been granted her wish, the Imo State Government is organizing a homecoming party for her.

Few hours ago, Uriel took to her instagram page to share a photo of her home coming, which will hold on the 29th April, 2017 with her fellow housemates.



