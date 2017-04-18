 #BBNaija: Rita Dominic slams Helen Paul and AY over molestation joke about Tboss | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Nollywood Actress, Rita Dominic has lashed out at comedian AY and Helen Paul for making jokes about s3xual abuse involving former big Brother Naija housemates T-boss and Kemen.


The duo brought up the issue at the “Warri Again?” concert while they were entertaining their fans with Kemen’s s*xual abuse on T-boss in the reality show. In their jokes AY and Helen had noted that the molestation that happened between the two was simply a “small touch.”
Rita Dominic has joined other voices speaking out against the culture of normalising s*xual abuse against women.
The actress wrote, “It is not rational to say that s*xual misconduct or abuse of any kind is normal behaviour.
