Nollywood Actress, Rita Dominic has lashed out at comedian AY and Helen Paul for making jokes about s3xual abuse involving former big Brother Naija housemates T-boss and Kemen.

The duo brought up the issue at the “Warri Again?” concert while they were entertaining their fans with Kemen’s s*xual abuse on T-boss in the reality show. In their jokes AY and Helen had noted that the molestation that happened between the two was simply a “small touch.”

Rita Dominic has joined other voices speaking out against the culture of normalising s*xual abuse against women.

The actress wrote, “It is not rational to say that s*xual misconduct or abuse of any kind is normal behaviour.