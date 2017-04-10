 #BBNaija: Presidency reacts to Efe's victory | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » #BBNaija: Presidency reacts to Efe's victory

9:35 AM 1
A+ A-
Finally,after 78 days of dramatic activities in the Big Brother Naija (BBN) house, the lifestyle reality show came to an end, Sunday night, with 24 year old upcoming rapper, Efe Ejeba beating fellow finalists to win the coveted prize of N25 million and a Kia Seranto.

Just hours after the Big Brother Naija reality show ended in South Africa, the Nigerian presidency has joined others to congratulate Efe. The President’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu did this via his twitter handle. He tweeted: 



BBNaija: Presidency reacts to Efe's victory
Garba Shehu's tweet

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. Some of them guys at Nigeriaeye.com don't make me happy atimes....what is the reason for posting this story above??why? ....its a shame

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top