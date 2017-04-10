Finally,after 78 days of dramatic activities in the Big Brother Naija (BBN) house, the lifestyle reality show came to an end, Sunday night, with 24 year old upcoming rapper, Efe Ejeba beating fellow finalists to win the coveted prize of N25 million and a Kia Seranto.
Just hours after the Big Brother Naija reality show ended in South Africa, the Nigerian presidency has joined others to congratulate Efe. The President’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu did this via his twitter handle. He tweeted:
Based on Logistics, PMB is committed to delivering on the 3 key areas that he promised (Tackling Corruption, fixing the Economy & Security).— Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) April 9, 2017
