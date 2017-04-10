Olamide has given his word on backing Efe with all he’s got, and it was in his honour.The YBNL boss has promised to support Efe, Big Brother Naija winner, ones he lands in Nigeria.Now that Baddo himself has made a pledge on his honour, we are hoping to hear a single titled ‘Based On Logistics’ soon‘Based On Logistics’ is Efe’s slogan. The move will be a great step for Efe to kick off a flying career.