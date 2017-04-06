Last night in the big brother house, housemates were sent to the yard by biggie to play truth or dare game till lights out. This time around there was no alcohol involved and instead they were required to drink a whole bottle of water if they couldn’t go through with what they were asked to do. The game was all fun until when Debbie rise dared TBoss to recite the first and second verses of the Nigerian National Anthem.





TBoss struggled for a moment before calling Debbie-Rise a “wicked person” for asking her to sing something she’d learnt in another language and hadn’t sung in years.

Debie-Rise who was surprised asked TBoss to just drink the bottle of water if she couldn’t sing the anthem.

At that point, TBoss looked over and snapped that she was “putting her on the sspot!” and instantly 'National Anthem' became a trending topic in Nigeria. Nigerians on social media came for her from all angles!

See the tweets and video....



