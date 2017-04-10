Big Br other Naija Reality TV Show came to an end yesterday but reactions are still pouring in concerning the show, a concerned Nigerian and a physiologist, Nwagwu Everest took to his Facebook page to ask few pressing questions he hopes fans of the Reality TV Show can answer.





Here are some questions he asked;





"Few Questions for #BBNaija fans; 1. Do you know that the South African economy benefited more from this big brother than the Nigerian economy?

2. Do you have voters card? If you don't kindly register as registration starts today.







