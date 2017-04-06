Nigeria’s Karen Igho-Rakos , winner of the Big Brother Africa (BBA) 2011 on Thursday visited the Big Brother Naija 2017 (#BBNaija) house to boost the morale of the five top finalists.Karen who won the sixth edition of the popular reality TV show in Africa, with the themed; “BBA Amplified” was welcome with excitement by the finalists including Bisola, Efe, Marvis, Debi-Rise and Tboss.The UK based TV personality and mother of one who is marking her birthday, was accompanied by Ebuka Obi-Ochendu, a one-time housemate and host of the show.Karen brought with her some goodies including champagne on ice and to share with the housemates.Efe, an up-coming rap artist dropped a verse for Karen while Debie-Rise strum the guitar.Karen who huddled with the ladies advised them to “stick together”.In December 2013, Karen announced via Twitter that she had cancer.However, in February 2014, she announced that she was cancer free.Karen who is married to her long time fiancé, Yaroslav Rakos, has featured in movies such as “Omo Ghetto,” “Keeping my Man,” and “Tinsel” among others.