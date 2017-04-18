Host of the just concluded Big Brother Naija 2017 reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the midday show with Toolz on Beat FM, this afternoon, revealed that it took about 7 hours of discussion, deliberations before reaching a decision to disqualify Kemen for his sexual assault on Tboss.
