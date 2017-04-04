Judging from a letter head carrying the emblem and seal of the Rivers State Government, the powers that be in Rivers state are solidly campaigning and canvassing people to vote Marvis in a bid to curry enough votes for her to win the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show.
This is the last week of the BBNaija show that has been running for over two months now and things are interestingly taking on a new twist. The race to see who takes all the 25m cash price and SUV car has already started and the reactions from fans of various housemates are now at an all time high.See the picture of the said letter below:
The letter was channeled through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Marvis who is a royal born is from Onne, Rivers State and is among the top 5 housemates.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.