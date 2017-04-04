Judging from a letter head carrying the emblem and seal of the Rivers State Government, the powers that be in Rivers state are solidly campaigning and canvassing people to vote Marvis in a bid to curry enough votes for her to win the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show .

This is the last week of the BBNaija show that has been running for over two months now and things are interestingly taking on a new twist. The race to see who takes all the 25m cash price and SU V car has already started and the reactions from fans of various housemates are now at an all time high. See the picture of the said letter below: