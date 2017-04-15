Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba, shocked his fans and BBN viewers during one of his media tours when he said he doesn't know the meaning of Based On Logistics, the popular slang that got him more popularity and apparently saw him walk away with N25 million
The latest millionaire was spotted at THE BEAT 99.9 FM though a stale visit and one of the presenters popped the question 'What does based on logistics means?'. and then the aftermath was terrible.
Though a lot of fans are disappointed, others think he might just be goofing around.
Watch the video after the cut
Watch the video after the cut
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.