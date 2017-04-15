Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show winner, Efe, has dropped another hint on his relationship with Marvis, the most annoying thing that happened while still in the house, and how he came about the "based on logistics' slang.

Efe who had a chat with Saturday Beats, said:

“I only kissed Marvis because that was the only thing I wanted to do. I respect women and I cannot afford to be fooling around with them. For me, kissing shows a little bit of emotion but if it goes beyond that, it means we are taking it to another level and that is why I did not go beyond that.

I admitted in the house that I like her but I always knew that it would only last within the house because she has a boyfriend. At first, I thought she was not serious when she said she had a boyfriend but when she said she was serious, I had to be cool.

I cannot go to Port Harcourt because that is where she is based. We all know how who her father is, so I have no intentions of going to Port Harcourt or going close to the place. I don’t have a girlfriend. My priorities are different and I am not moved by women but that does not mean I am gay. Never.”

On the most annoying thing while in the house, Efe said:

“I was never really interested in Debbie Rise and when she came to the house, it was my duty to make her feel comfortable. In the house they told me I had to improve on my niceness because they felt I am not too nice but I tried my best.

She took the vibe on a different level so I had to let her know that it was not what she thinks. Her guitar really got on my nerves and I had broken it like 200 times in my mind. Every day I set my eyes on the guitar, I broke it in my mind.”

On an online report saying his slang, ‘Based on logistics’, was popularised by an indigenous Warri rap artiste, Erigga:

“I am sure that those who said that I did not form the slang just want me to talk. They just want to cause a controversy. A lot of things have been said online that is not true. I coined that word in 2013 when I went for ‘Just Bring it On’ reality show. I won N300,000 on the show. I coined the word because they were having a lot of logistics issues in setting us up because we stayed in the house for two weeks.