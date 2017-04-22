Big Brother Naija finalist, singer and guitarist, Deborah Ebun, popularly called Debie-Rise, has disclosed how her Dad pardoned her after she sneaked participate in the show

During the reality show, the upcoming singer revealed how she left home because her dad, a pastor, would not let her attend the show.





The Kogi-born singer, who has been touring media houses since the end of the reality, said, “Apart from the fact that my father is a pastor, I feel like I’m a typical girl with a good cultural upbringing from the north where parents are very protective of their children or they are just worried about the outside world like the city life.

“I understood it as to the kind of life he wanted for me. I know he wants the best for me and he was just trying his best.

“He was trying to be protective but being a pastor and me trying to have a career in music, there could be this friction. So I didn’t want a situation whereby I would inform him of my intentions to go and then he would say no. I did that because once he said no, then I couldn’t go because it would be disobedient”.

“So, I wanted to be smart, go for it and tell him, ‘daddy I have gone, please pray for me’ like Dare Art Alade sang and I’m happy I did it. If not I would have had to convince him and there would have been no time to do that but then in the end, to God be the glory”





“He wasn’t initially impressed and didn’t like that idea and he actually called the producers of the event and asked me to come back home.” He told me he was not happy at all but then I was able to convince him and beg him.

“Before I returned home, I was a bit scared and I wasn’t sure he would be happy. I won’t lie, I was just hoping I made him proud in the house and when I finally placed a call to him, he said something like, ‘now you have my time abi?’



