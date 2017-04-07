 #BBNaija: Guess which Artistes are performing at Big Brother Naija finale this weekend | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The second season of Big Brother Nigeria is set to come to an end this weekend, Sunday April 9, 2017 with interesting performers. The reality series will end after a 78-day run with a two-hour live, televised finale. 

Big brother has announced that Nigeria’s finest pop stars, 2face, Tiwa Savage and Runtown will be performing live at the event which will produce a winner between Bisola, TBoss, Efe, Marvis and  Debbie-Rise.


