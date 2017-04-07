The second season of Big Brother Nigeria is set to come to an end this weekend, Sunday April 9, 2017 with interesting performers. The reality series will end after a 78-day run with a two-hour live, televised finale.
Big brother has announced that Nigeria’s finest pop stars, 2face, Tiwa Savage and Runtown will be performing live at the event which will produce a winner between Bisola, TBoss, Efe, Marvis and Debbie-Rise.
