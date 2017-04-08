He wrote;
Watch the video:For a brainless secular show, where married men are sleeping with other women and denying their wives existence?-Held in a country where your brothers are being slaughtered merciless and you call upon JESUS? To answer #BBNaija-The God of Nigerian Christians must be really bored to have time to attend to this ridiculousness!-🙄it's what to expect of a hungry third world nation where joblessness has taken over their lives!🙄-In a country with this many issues this is what you choose to pray for?🙄 ~FRZ -
For a brainless secular show, where married men are sleeping with other women and denying their wives existence? - Held in a country where your brothers are being slaughtered merciless and you call upon JESUS? To answer #BBNaija - The God of Nigerian Christians must be really bored to have time to attend to this ridiculousness! - 🙄it's what to expect of a hungry third world nation where joblessness has taken over their lives!🙄 - In a country with this many issues this is what you choose to pray for?🙄 ~FRZ - RepostBy @urbanyooba: "😂😂😩 Ontop #BBNaija This better be a joke! Full video on Snapchat: urbanyooba" (via #Quick reposter @AppsKottage)
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.