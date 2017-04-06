Probably you may not know that votes are cancelled, because fans are not voting for their favourite housemates correctly.

Here's how to vote for your favourite housemate correctly, so your vote will count this Sunday.



1. Efe

Send 'Vote Efe' to 32052 (The first alphabets in each word have to be capital letters)

2. TBoss



Send 'Vote TBoss' to 32052 (The 'V', 'T' and 'B' have to be capital letters)





3. Bisola

Send 'Vote Bisola' to 32052 (The 'V' and 'B' have to be capital letters)





4. Marvis

Send 'Vote Marvis' to 32052 (The 'V' and 'M' have to be capital letters)





5. Debie-Rise

Send 'Vote Debie-Rise' to 32052 (The 'V', 'D' and 'R' have to be capital letters, and the "B" in her name is just one, with a hyphen linking it to 'Rise')























