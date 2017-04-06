Probably you may not know that votes are cancelled, because fans are not voting for their favourite housemates correctly.
1. Efe
Send 'Vote Efe' to 32052 (The first alphabets in each word have to be capital letters)
2. TBoss
3. Bisola
Send 'Vote Bisola' to 32052 (The 'V' and 'B' have to be capital letters)
4. Marvis
Send 'Vote Marvis' to 32052 (The 'V' and 'M' have to be capital letters)
5. Debie-Rise
Send 'Vote Debie-Rise' to 32052 (The 'V', 'D' and 'R' have to be capital letters, and the "B" in her name is just one, with a hyphen linking it to 'Rise')
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.