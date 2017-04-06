 #BBNaija Full details of how to vote for your favorite housemate | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Probably you may not know that votes are cancelled, because fans are not voting for their favourite housemates correctly.
Here's how to vote for your favourite housemate correctly, so your vote will count this Sunday. 

1. Efe
Send 'Vote Efe' to 32052 (The first alphabets in each word have to be capital letters)

2. TBoss
Send 'Vote TBoss' to 32052 (The 'V', 'T' and 'B' have to be capital letters)

3. Bisola
Send 'Vote Bisola' to 32052 (The 'V' and 'B' have to be capital letters)

4.  Marvis
Send 'Vote Marvis' to 32052 (The 'V' and 'M' have to be capital letters)

5. Debie-Rise
Send 'Vote Debie-Rise' to 32052 (The 'V', 'D' and 'R' have to be capital letters, and the "B" in her name is just one, with a hyphen linking it to 'Rise')







