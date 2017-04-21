Big Brother Naija winner Efe Ejeba, who is still basking in the euphoria of his
win has in his continuation of his tour around Nigeria, visited the visited the
P-Square brothers at their Banana Island mansion in Ikoyi area of Lagos.
His visit was streamed on Instagram live. The BBNaija winner
was given a full tour of the house, spending time at the cinema, pool and other
part of p-square’s home.
The superstar brothers excitedly shared pictures of Efe’s
visit on instagram. They also advised Efe, who is an upcoming act.
See more pictures below:
