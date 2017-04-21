 #BBNaija: Efe visits P-Square's Banana Island mansion (photos) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » #BBNaija: Efe visits P-Square's Banana Island mansion (photos)

10:36 AM 0
A+ A-

Big Brother Naija winner Efe Ejeba, who is still basking in the euphoria of his win has in his continuation of his tour around Nigeria, visited the visited the P-Square brothers at their Banana Island mansion in Ikoyi area of Lagos.
His visit was streamed on Instagram live. The BBNaija winner was given a full tour of the house, spending time at the cinema, pool and other part of p-square’s home.


The superstar brothers excitedly shared pictures of Efe’s visit on instagram. They also advised Efe, who is an upcoming act.
See more pictures below:





Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top