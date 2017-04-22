In his continued tour around Nigeria, Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe has stormed the federal capital territory, Abuja in style. His fans were all out to welcome him, in his convoy which had different exotic cars in it.





Efe on his tour has stopped by at Nigeria's ex-Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro's house to pay a courtesy visit to the ever-smiling ex-IGP.





Here's what he wrote on his official Instagram handle;





"Courtesy visit to the Chairman Police Service Commission...Sir. Mike Okiro IGP (Rtd)"

See more pictures below:











