Just few days ago the winner of the just concluded reality TV show was gifted with a plot of land by the Churchill group of company and now he was invited as a guest on DSTV sport channels 209 and 233 and after the live programme

he was given the privilege to sign one of the greatest walls of heroes ‘the supersports wall of champions’. Many have longed for their names, signature to be on this wall but it has been an impossible dream to come true for some. The blessings rolling in for this young millionaire is just on a queue.