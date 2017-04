Big Brother Naija winner, Efe, is not only popular for winning 25 million Naira and a brand new KIA Sorento car, he's also popular for his now widely used slang, "based on logistics". Well the upcoming rapper has decided to cash in on the popularity of the slang by releasing a new song titled "based on logistics"

Efe took to his official instagram page to announce the release of the song and also thank his ever loyal fans for their patience and support. this is coming weeks after he was blasted for 'horrible' performance at the AY live show.