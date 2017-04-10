 #BBNaija: 'Efe is richer than Skales' - Nigerians come for 'Shake body' crooner | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
#BBNaija: 'Efe is richer than Skales' - Nigerians come for 'Shake body' crooner

After Big Brother Naija fans favourite housemate, Efe won yesterday, the drama on Twitter is unending. Nigerians are picking on certain people one by one, putting them on a bashing platform.

First was Tboss, then Funmi, and this time the 'No chill' Twitter users are saying that Efe is now richer than Skales. lol, I don't even understand how skales was dragged into this


See people's tweet after the cut;




