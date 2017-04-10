After Big Brother Naija fans favourite housemate, Efe won yesterday, the drama on Twitter is unending. Nigerians are picking on certain people one by one, putting them on a bashing platform.





First was Tboss, then Funmi, and this time the 'No chill' Twitter users are saying that Efe is now richer than Skales. lol, I don't even understand how skales was dragged into this









See people's tweet after the cut;



