Debie-rise, a finalist of the just concluded big brother Naija and who returned to the country yesterday took to her Instagram page to show her gratitude to her fans for the support they gave her during the competition.

arful eyes, she said she'd choose the love she's getting over money. She wrote;

"If I were to choose between money and your love for me, I will choose your love because your love is priceless. ❤️💋❤️❤️

The love I feel is overwhelming and I can't help the emotions.

We are the risers and nothing can stop us!👸🏽

The energy I have as a result of your love is incredible and I can't wait to bless your beautiful hearts with my music and more entertainment.