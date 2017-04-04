The reality of making it to the final week really set in and everyone was all smiles and positive inspite of the anxiety about the big finale during their Diary Sessions.

Davido came through to the House with champagne and sushi which did a great deal to lift everyone’s spirits even higher. Having suffered a panic attack a few days ago but feeling a lot better, TBoss decided to reach out to Bisola for a little guidance on how to handle anxiety.

Bisola who has had several face-offs with T-boss didn’t hold back, drawing from her own experiences to help TBoss see the error of her ways.

“You are beautiful and smart and it really annoys me when you put yourself down” Bisola said. She warned TBoss to brace herself for the sea of haters that awaited her when she left the Big Brother House. As Rihanna once sang,



“People gon talk whether you’re doing bad or good” and this was the gist of Bisola’s argument. She told TBoss to focus on the positive and find her “drive” so she could lead a happy life.

She then opened about struggles she had with her “baby daddy” and recounted how her friends told her there was no point staying in a relationship that wasn’t working because once her daughter grew up and left she’d be left with someone she didn’t want to be with. The confessions didn’t stop there however. “I’ve done sh*t on this show that my daughter should not see because I’m a role model to her” she said before noting how she made out and “lay in bed” with ThinTallTony and Bally. “But I have no regrets. I have a lived in the Big Brother Naija House!”

By the end of their chat TBoss was echoing Bisola’s sentiments so the pep talk seemed to have gone a long way toward inspiring her to focus on all the love she’ll be getting once she leaves instead of the hate.

Marvis joined them and the three ladies even wrestled and giggled together out on the patio before heading indoors to play cards and later retire to bed.



