Aft er watching the finale of the Big Brother reality show, Pastor Mike Bamiloye of the Mount Zion Faith Ministries took to his facebook page to share his two cents about the show and all the excitement it gathered.





According to the Christian movie maker, he hopes Nigerian pastors won't use Efe's victory to make reference as work of God's grace because the Big Brother Naija glamorized and glorified immorality.. Pastor Mike hopes the Children of the Kingdom will not begin to envy this type of world glories.





Read what he wrote:



