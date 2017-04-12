Efe Ejeba, winner of the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show has reportedly gotten himself involved in a social media mess.after his Instagram account unfollowed all his fans and supporters leaving four celebrities and one sponsor of the entertainment show he won a few days ago.The BBNaija winner, who had over 2000 followers, allegedly unfollowed all his fans and supporters leaving only four celebrities; @funkejenifaakindele, @baddosneh, @official2baba, @annieidibia1, and sponsor of the entertainment show, @payporte he won a few days ago.Angry fans of the new celebrity went on the rampage on social media showing their displeasure at such act describing it as “pride”.As at the time of filing this report, no official statement has been released both from Efe and his social media team.