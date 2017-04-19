Bayern Munich stars Arturo Vidal, Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara are reported to have stormed into the referee’s dressing room following their controversial defeat to Real Madrid last night.Bayern were beaten 4-2 by Real at the Bernabeu, going out of the Champions League quarter-finals 6-3 on aggregate, but a number of big decisions went against them on Tuesday evening.Vidal is alleged by El Chiringuito to have been one of the players involved, and the Chilean midfielder was given what looked a harsh red card in the second half of the match.Cristiano Ronaldo later gave Real the lead with a goal that was clearly offside, and some angles suggest his third of the night also shouldn’t have stood as he again looked marginally off.The three Bayern players supposedly entered the dressing room of referee Viktor Kassai after the game to make their feelings clear with remarks described as ‘insulting’.