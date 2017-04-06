Justice Bello Kawu of an FCT High Court sitting in Kubwa has ordered the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, to pay N5,000 cost to Bash Ali for laxity.According to Justice Kawu, Dalung’s counsel, Emmanuel Olive, in spite of been notified of the matter brought before the court since February 27, 2017, failed to submit his initial responses to the suit filed against the minister until the date fixed for the commencement of hearing.In the suit filed by the Ali’s counsel, B.O. Nafagha, the veteran boxer, seeks a court declaration, ordering the Minister of Youth and Sports to pay him N1billion as damages.The money is a compensation for the violation of his fundamental human rights.The plaintiff also wants the court to order the respondent to make public apology in two national newspapers and also pay him N8million as cost of litigation.Emmanuel, counsel to the respondent, had told the court that although he was yet to file his responses, he has filed a preliminary objection, contesting the jurisdiction of the court.Responding to the preliminary objection, counsel to Bash Ali told the court that he was prepared to provide details to show that the court had jurisdiction of the matter.The judge adjourned the matter till May 17 for hearing.