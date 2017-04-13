 Based on logistics, Goodluck Jonathan is an armed robber with PhD – Jimoh Ibrahim | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
A former Ondo governorship candidate under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Jimoh Ibrahim has said former president, Goodluck Jonathan is a notorious armed robber with PhD.


This is coming after the House of Representatives ad-hoc panel summoned Goodluck Jonathan over the contract of Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 worth millions of dollars.

Recall that Jonathan on Tuesday denied reports that he received $200m as kick-back from the Malabu oil deal, adding that the “fake news” was the handiwork of those determined to truncate his rising international profile.

But Jimoh on his twitter page @JimohIbrahimOFR used the popular phrase gotten from Big brother winner, Efe while in the house to describe the former president.

He wrote: “Based on logistics, Goodluck Jonathan is an Anini (the notorious armed robber) with PhD.”

  1. Who is judging who,may God help us

  2. Who is judging who,may God help us

  3. Pot calling kettle black. What an irony!

