This is coming after the House of Representatives ad-hoc panel summoned Goodluck Jonathan over the contract of Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 worth millions of dollars.
Recall that Jonathan on Tuesday denied reports that he received $200m as kick-back from the Malabu oil deal, adding that the “fake news” was the handiwork of those determined to truncate his rising international profile.
But Jimoh on his twitter page @JimohIbrahimOFR used the popular phrase gotten from Big brother winner, Efe while in the house to describe the former president.
He wrote: “Based on logistics, Goodluck Jonathan is an Anini (the notorious armed robber) with PhD.”
Who is judging who,may God help usReplyDelete
Pot calling kettle black. What an irony!ReplyDelete