Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has warned his team-mates that Barcelona will not have another off day like the one that put them on the brink of elimination to Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.Barcelona were beaten 4-0 in the Parc des Princes and needed a miraculous comeback in the return leg to book their place in the quarter-finals, with Sergi Roberto eventually rounding off a stunning 6-1 win well into stoppage time.Luis Enrique's men now face Juventus, and Higuain thinks Barca will be brimming with confidence ahead of Tuesday's first leg in Turin."Football is so changeable, and a team that everyone thought was knocked out went through to the quarters. They will be full of confidence," Higuain told UEFA's official website."Barca had an off day [in Paris] and I do not think they will have another quite like that."We have home advantage first and want to get a good result to give ourselves a real chance in Barcelona."We will not be able to take our foot off the gas, not even for a split second."Juventus were beaten by Barcelona in the final in 2014-15 and Higuain hopes they can go all the way this time around, while he also dreams of Serie A and Coppa Italia glory."I hope we can win the Champions League. That is why I came here," the attacker added."We are also going for our sixth consecutive Scudetto and the Coppa Italia, all big targets."Winning six Scudetti in a row would be unprecedented; likewise winning the Coppa Italia for a third straight year would also be something no other team has achieved."Of course, the Champions League is a dream we want to make reality, but we cannot discount the other two."