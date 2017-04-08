Barcelona fail to capitalise on Real Madrid’s draw against Atletico Madrid to go top of La Liga as it fell to a shocking 2-0 defeat to struggling Malaga on Sunday.Football pundits have expected Barcelona to record an easy win over Malaga, but it turned out to be a disappointing Sunday for the La Liga defending champion.Sandro Ramirez opened scoring for the home side in the 32nd minute of the first half at the La Rosaleda Stadium.Barcelona star, Neymar was giving the marching order by the referee in the 66th minute of the game to reduce Barcelona to 10 men.The host capitalised on a loose Barcelona defence to score a second goal through Tony in the 90th minute in a great counter attack.The scoreline means that Madrid still lead Barcelona with three points with a game still at hand.