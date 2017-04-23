After two days of uncertainty, Barcelona have finally decided against calling up Neymar for Sunday's pivotal league game against Real Madrid.Barca had lodged an appeal against Neymar's three-game ban to Spain's Court of Arbitration for Sport [TAD] on Friday, believing that until there's a resolution, the ban should be suspended.TAD had hoped to call an extraordinary meeting to deal with the case on Saturday but was unable to do so. However, it released a statement saying the ban was immediately enforceable and suggested Barca would be sanctioned for playing an ineligible team if they picked the Brazilian at the Santiago Bernabeu.The Catalan club hit back, saying TAD's statement merely represented the view of its president, Enrique Arnaldo, and that they would continue to wait for official communication. In the meantime, the club continued to insist that until there was a resolution, Neymar's ban was on hold.Barca vice president Jordi Mestre confirmed what sources had already told ESPN FC on Saturday -- that Neymar would travel to Madrid."We have not received official communication from TAD, so Neymar will travel to Madrid [on Sunday]," Mestre said."We have already presented the appeal and now we know the opinion of the president of TAD, but we still lack the collective resolution from TAD as whole -- not just the opinion of its president."But on Sunday morning with still no official reply from TAD, Barca took a step back, confirming that Neymar would not be in the Clasico squad."Against the uncertainty due to the lack of reply from TAD with 12 hours to go until the game, and to focus all attention on sporting matters, the club have opted not to call up Neymar," a statement on Sunday read."However, Barcelona expresses its amazement at TAD's refusal to exercise its jurisdictional functions, something which directly damages both the clubs and the competition itself."Neymar was sent off as Barca were beaten at Malaga on April 8 after picking up two yellow cards, earning himself a one-match ban. His first booking was for obstructing the taking of a free kick by tying his laces, and the second was for a late challenge on Roberto Rosales.He was later given an additional two-game suspension after referee Jesus Gil Manzano included in his postmatch report that the Brazilian had "sarcastically applauded" the fourth official as he left the pitch.Barca travel to the Spanish capital three points behind Madrid but could go to the top with a Clasico win. However, a defeat to Zinedine Zidane's side would leave them six points off the pace, having played one game more and with just five matches left to play.