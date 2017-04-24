Shola Adeoye, a dentist, has said that persistent bad breath can lead to significant psychological distress.“Halitosis commonly known as bad breath affects a lot of people at one point in their lives. It is an embarrassing odor that emerges from the mouth and is easily detected by others,” Adeoye told NAN.“Although, there are many causes of halitosis, in most cases people suffer from bad breath due to poor oral hygiene. This result in bacterial activity in the mouth that release substances such as volatile sulphur compounds,” she said.The dentist said that quite surprisingly, some people with bad breath might not even know they have a problem until they were told.“Bad breath is a common problem that can cause significant psychological distress,” she said.“One way to check if you have halitosis is to lick your wrist, leave it dry and smell it, if the smell is bad you know that you have bad breath.”According to her, other potential causes of bad breath include smoking, dry mouth, systemic illnesses including throat and gastrointestinal disorders.She advised that a person suffering from halitosis should have their teeth checked and cleaned professionally on a regular basis.“The tongue is a primary source of bad breath; when food particles aren’t completely removed from the mouth, they collect bacteria on the tongue and around the gums.“Regular professional cleanings can help to reduce bad breath; the dentist removes bacteria deposits on the teeth above and below the gum line.“However, if after a routine examination and cleaning you still experience bad breath, the cause may be a medical disorder,” she said